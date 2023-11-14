‘I’ve not chosen wrongly’, 62-yr-old Salawa Abeni unveils third husband

Veteran Nigerian singer, Salawa Abeni has unveiled Rasheed Adahunse, her third husband, on the occasion of his birthday.

Adahunse who is the comptroller and commandant of the Customs Training College held his birthday and retirement party in Lagos over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a video of herself performing at the event, Abeni wrote, “Congratulations on your retirement and birthday celebration, comptroller Rasheed Agbolade Adahunse.”

Meanwhile, a blog, KemiAshefonLoveHaven reported that the Waka Queen, during her speech, described Adahunse as “my dearest husband of four years”.

The 62-year-old singer said she has not “chosen wrongly” and that “love conquers all”.

“I don’t have much words to utter, let me thank God. I will just say a bit about Alhaji Abdulrasheed Agbolade, my dearest husband,” she said.

“You are retired but not tired, I pray that as God joined us together as husband and wife four years ago, you will live long and have abundance.

“I saw you then as a complete ‘English’ man, you saw me as a musician. But love conquered all. I have not chosen wrongly. From today, call me Abeni Idunu Ishola.”

It is said that the couple tied the knot four years ago.