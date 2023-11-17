I didn’t suspend Chief Judge — Gov Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State government, on Friday, said Governor Ademola Adeleke did not contravene any court order in the suspension of the State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, gave the explanation in a statement on Friday.

He disclosed that the governor did not suspend the Osun Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo, but that the House of Assembly did. The commissioner went further to say that the lawmakers’ action was not part of any litigation.

It stated that appropriate representation has been made to the National Judicial Council, NJC, on the matter and the House of Assembly, which ordered the Chief Judge to step aside has the constitutional power to investigate the Chief Judge.

According to the state government, “We also call the attention of the public that the misappropriated money over which investigation is being carried out were appropriated by the State House of Assembly and the body has the constitutional right to inquire how money it appropriated was applied.

“We re-assure the public that appropriate representation has been made to National Judicial Council, over the development.

“And we affirm that the Chief Judge was not suspended by the Governor, as being mischievously represented by some sections of the media.

“Rather it is the State Assembly on the premise that an official cannot be on the seat whilst investigation is ongoing, that asked the Chief Judge to step aside. The governor only acted on the Resolution of the House.

“To ensure there is no vacuum, the governor appointed an Acting Chief Judge , as prescribed by the Constitution in a situation like this.

“It is, therefore, the responsibility of the State Assembly to inform the public, NJC and the governor about its findings, on conclusion of its investigation, and also make resolutions on the next line of action.

“We want to put it on record that the governor is a law-abiding person, and will not do anything to compromise the rule of law.

“Whenever the court processes are served on the persons listed as defendants in the alleged suit (if any), they would take appropriate steps to react.”