BREAKING Adeleke appoints Justice Afolabi Osun acting Chief judge 

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the suspension of Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo, Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed Justice Olayinka Afolabi as acting chief judge of the state.

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated the appointment is consequent upon the approval of the resolution of the House of Assembly asking Justice Ojo to step aside.

It reads, “Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed Justice Olayinka David Afolabi as the acting Chief Judge of Osun State with immediate effect following the approval of the resolution of the House of Assembly.”

Details later…