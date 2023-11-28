Households, others turn to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

BIOETHANOL — a cheaper, renewable alternative to cooking gas — is becoming increasingly popular in Nigeria.

Regular cooking gas is now unaffordable for many, with inflation in Africa’s largest economy reaching more than 27 per cent over the past year, according to the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics.

Adeyemi is glad she can avoid paying around N1,000 (1.14 euros, $1.25) per kilogramme for gas.

A litre of biofuel costs the equivalent of just over $1, and users say they can get much more cooking done with it.

The biofuel gel also offers a cleaner alternative in kitchens where families are exposed to the health risks of woodsmoke and other more polluting fuels.

Every year, more than 93,000 women die in Nigeria from diseases caused by domestic air pollution, according to the World Health Organization.

Bioethanol gel releases far fewer harmful emissions into the atmosphere than traditional fuels.

“It doesn’t darken your pot when you are using it, you feel comfortable, you don’t even need to stress. Even the smell, the odour it brings out, you’ll love your cooking,” said 43-year-old Adeyemi.

In Nigeria, carbon dioxide emissions could be reduced by over four million tonnes if all households used bioethanol for cooking, according to the United Nations.