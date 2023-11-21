‘He helped me get myself together,’ Hanks Anuku gushes over kids, shares family photo

Nollywood veteran actor, Hanks Anuku has appreciated his son while sharing a a family photo of him and his family.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor stated that his son played a key role in him being able to get himself together.

Recall recently, the actor has been in the news with reports and videos of him raising concerns about his well-being.

Anuku then came out to plead for assistance from Nigerians, opening up about how life has been tough for him as he was with no job.

Sharing a photo of his family on his Instagram page on Monday, there was an air of cheer as fans gushed over the joy in the faces of his family in the photo.

Captioning the photo, he wrote: “Y’all should please give my son a follow and a like. He really helped me get myself together, I thank God for him and my daughter”.