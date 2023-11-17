Video: ‘I’ve been jobless for years, I need help’ – Actor Hanks Anuku cries out

Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has opened up on being jobless for years.

This comes following a widely shared footage of him at a gas station in Delta that raised concerns on the internet about his well-being.

Anuku stated that despite being a legend, he has been without a job for years.

Actor Hanks Anuku finally cries out for help



Recall he was seen yesterday at a petrol station in Asaba, Delta State. pic.twitter.com/MKstlhIQU2 — GWG (@gwg_ng) November 16, 2023

He appealed for assistance from Nigerians and the governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, in a video plea that has gone viral on social media.

He said, “I have worked for this country. I have attained the height of being a legend. But I’ve had no job for, God knows, how many years. And I expect that Nigerians will also know that I did it all for them.

“I just gonna ask Governor Sheriff [Oborevwori] to please send support to me. And my fans who truly love and appreciate the works I’ve done for them, if you think you truly love me, may God help you all to help me.”

Vanguard News