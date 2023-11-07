Group urges NLC to shelve planned strike

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups Tuesday appealed to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to shelve its planned nationwide strike.

The Director-General of the group, Dr Kailani Muhammed in a statement in Abuja said that such planned action was capable of disrupting the entire fabric of the economy and socio-democratic processes of the country.

“We are using this forum to passionately appeal to NLC, the umbrella body of Nigerian workers, to shelve its planned strike on the physical assault on the NLC Presiden, Comrade Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

“We believe that the NLC knows the consequences of the planned strike fully well, more than anybody else,” the director-general said. He said that the planned strike would have a devastating effect on Nigeria’s economy and create unnecessary chaos in the country.

“The common man on the street, whom the NLC protects, will be more negatively impacted. This is because the already high cost of goods and services will soar to unimaginable proportions.

“This is deadly because they cannot be bought down with the change of situations. As we all know, prices do not ever come down in Nigeria once they go up. It is given the above submissions that we are making this appeal, firstly as concerned citizens and more importantly, as true democrats, whose main focus is the well-being of the Nigerian nation. According to him, NLC should, as a matter of contingency, remove any planned strike on its agenda to solve any issue that might have been raised between the union and the Imo State government.

“Rather, it should engage the Imo State government on a roundtable for an amicable, instead of using aggressive methods situations, he said. (NAN)