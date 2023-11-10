Group holds chronic kidney disease awareness walk in Benin

St Linus Renal Care Initiative recently held a kidney disease awareness walk in Benin City, Edo State to sensitise the public to the sufferings of patients with kidney failure, especially advanced cases requiring dialysis or kidney transplant.

According to the founder of the organisation, Dr Ogochukwu Okoye, a kidney specialist in Delta State,“the essence of the foundation is to help improve the lives of people living with chronic kidney disease and contributory diseases like hypertension and diabetes.

“The organisation, founded in 2016, provides free renal consultation, subsidized medicines, laboratory tests and dialysis for patients with kidney disease.

“We are appealing to the public to partner withus through financial donations to help alleviate the sufferings of patients living with kidney failure.”