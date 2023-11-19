Give us free, fair, credible election, Alor Agu community begs Enugu govt

Gov. Peter Mbah

By Ugwueze Alumona

The people of the Alor Agu community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State on November 18, 2023, pleaded with the Enugu State Government to conduct a free, fair and credible election to produce a consensus Traditional Ruler and Town Union President for the community.

The community in a press statement endorsed by Oha Ero, village heads, clergy, stakeholders and leadership of political parties, unanimously rejected the move by the Enugu State Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Okey Ogbodo, to impose Caretaker Committee allegedly handpicked by one of the aspirant to the stool of the traditional ruler in the community, Okwudili Omeke, on the people.

The community urged the state government to follow the community’s constitutional guidelines in the election of leadership in the community so as not to plunge the people into crisis and anarchy.

The community requested the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai, and the Enugu State Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Ajogwu, to support the Commissioner for Local Government and Rural Development in ensuring that only the consensus candidates would emerge in their traditional leadership.

The Heads of the three clans that made up the community said that they had lived in peace without a leader since the demise of their former ruler in 2018 and would not condone any imposition of leadership on the community.

In an interview with Vincent Omeje, the Chief head of the Uwani Clan community, he said that he is not in support of any appointed caretakers, adding that they were not consulted before their emergence.

While speaking with Alfred Ugwanyi, the Chief Head of the Asadu Amida Clan, he said that the community wants to elect leaders that they can follow through a free, fair and credible election, adding that they would not accept any imposition of leadership.

Also, the Chief head of the Asogwa Amikpo clan, Mark Onah, said that the election of the Igwe and town Union leadership should not be a political affair but a community undertaking, alleging that the Labour Party wants to hijack the leadership of the community.

However, the Chairman of the Labour Party, Alagu Ward, Comrade Onah Sunday, denied the involvement of his party in the traditional leadership tussle.

In his words ” We the Labour Party faithful are in support of the community and we are asking for a free, fair and credible election for the community from the government.”