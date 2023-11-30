Full List: Asake is Spotify’s most-streamed Nigerian artist for 2023

Afrobeats sensation, Ahmed Ololade has led the pack as the most streamed Nigerian artiste on Spotify for 2023.
Spotify released the 2023 edition of “Wrapped,” its yearly summary of users’ musical preferences, on Wednesday.
On the list of artiste with most streams, Asake tops with songs like “Lonely At The Top,” “2:30,” and “Amapiano” dominating the year’s most streamed tunes.
Rema is another well-known artist on Spotify this year with his song “Calm Down,” which he co-wrote with Selena Gomez, becoming the first African-led song to receive one billion plays on the platform.
Mohbad also managed to achieve a spot in the top 20 list of Nigeria’s most streamed artists with his song “Ask About Me”
Ant the top most streamed female artistes on Spotify for 2023 is Ayra Starr who clinched the title of the most streamed female artist in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.
See the full lists below:
Most streamed female artistes in Nigeria
- Ayra Starr
- Tiwa Savage
- Tems
- Rihanna
- SZA
- Billie Eilish
- Nicki Minaj
- Doja Cat
- Libianca
- Mercy Chinwo
Most streamed tracks in Nigeria
- Lonely At The Top – Asake
- GWAGWALADA – Bnxn ft Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez
- FEEL – Davido
- 2:30 – Asake
- Reason – Omah Lay
- Party No Dey Stop (with Zinoleesky) – Adekunle Gold
- soso – Omah Lay
- DECLAN RICE – ODUMODUBLVCK
- KANTE (feat. Fave) – Davido
- Amapiano – Asake ft Olamide
Most streamed albums in Nigeria
Timeless – Davido
Work of Art – Asake
Boy Alone – Omah Lay
EZIOKWU – ODUMODUBLVCK
I Told Them – Burna Boy
Rave & Roses Ultra – Rema
Mr. Money With The Vibe – Asake
Sincerely, Benson – Bnxn
Love, Damini – Burna Boy
Unruly – Olamide
