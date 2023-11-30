Full List: Asake is Spotify’s most-streamed Nigerian artist for 2023

Afrobeats sensation, Ahmed Ololade has led the pack as the most streamed Nigerian artiste on Spotify for 2023.

Spotify released the 2023 edition of “Wrapped,” its yearly summary of users’ musical preferences, on Wednesday.

On the list of artiste with most streams, Asake tops with songs like “Lonely At The Top,” “2:30,” and “Amapiano” dominating the year’s most streamed tunes.

Rema is another well-known artist on Spotify this year with his song “Calm Down,” which he co-wrote with Selena Gomez, becoming the first African-led song to receive one billion plays on the platform.

Mohbad also managed to achieve a spot in the top 20 list of Nigeria’s most streamed artists with his song “Ask About Me”

Ant the top most streamed female artistes on Spotify for 2023 is Ayra Starr who clinched the title of the most streamed female artist in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

See the full lists below:

Most streamed female artistes in Nigeria

Ayra Starr Tiwa Savage Tems Rihanna SZA Billie Eilish Nicki Minaj Doja Cat Libianca Mercy Chinwo



Most streamed tracks in Nigeria

Lonely At The Top – Asake GWAGWALADA – Bnxn ft Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez FEEL – Davido 2:30 – Asake Reason – Omah Lay Party No Dey Stop (with Zinoleesky) – Adekunle Gold soso – Omah Lay DECLAN RICE – ODUMODUBLVCK KANTE (feat. Fave) – Davido Amapiano – Asake ft Olamide



Most streamed albums in Nigeria

Timeless – Davido

Work of Art – Asake

Boy Alone – Omah Lay

EZIOKWU – ODUMODUBLVCK

I Told Them – Burna Boy

Rave & Roses Ultra – Rema

Mr. Money With The Vibe – Asake

Sincerely, Benson – Bnxn

Love, Damini – Burna Boy

Unruly – Olamide

