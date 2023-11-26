Asake Vs Rema: Who commands bigger performance fee?

By Ayo Onikoyi

There aren’t many comparisons between Rema and Asake as both artists have different musical orientations. Although both artists have their music steep in Afrobeats and its many other colorations, what is indeed common to both Asake and Rema is their rising fortunes in the world of music, home and abroad.

Before “Calm Down” with Selena Gomez became an international explosion, Rema was already on the gravy train, commanding a handsome performance fee. A Potpourri’s investigation revealed he was raking off about 200 thousand dollars.

Rema took his global relevance to an entirely new level when he performed his hit song “Calm Down” at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The Afrobeat star made history as he became the first Nigerian to perform at the global award event.

With his O2 Arena sold out show and the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Afrobeats in 2023, and the Billboard Music Award for Top Afrobeats Song in 2023 , Rema became an African world’s powerhouse, almost in the same standing as Burna Boy and Wizkid who rate 1 million dollars as performance fee.

“Rema now charges 1 million dollars internationally, the same way as Burna Boy and Wizkid. His international exploits have seen him jump to the level of the two superstars,” says music executive, Sola Adefuwa-Cole of Cole Management Services.

“As at May of 2023, Rema was charging 200 thousand dollars, but things have changed dramatically for him,” Adefuwa-Cole added.

While Asake may not be enjoying the same level of prosperity as Rema, he has also seen his stock skyrocketed in the last one year. It is inconceivable that someone that could be commissioned for less than 5 million naira in 2022 for an event now rates in the excess of 500 thousand dollars internationally.

In 2023, Asake has won AFRIMMA award for breakout artists of the year in 2023, The Headies Award for Next Rated in 2023, The Headies Award for Album of the Year in 2023 and The Future Awards Africa Prize for Music (Endowed by Infinix) in 2023.

“As at May 2023, Asake was charging 50 thousand dollars internationally but fast forward to September, November, his performance fee jumped up to 500 thousand dollars. It is rather surprising that these relatively younger music stars are rated more than Kizz Daniel, whose International fee remains in the region of 100 thousand dollars, says Adefuwa-Cole.

Asake also sold out the O2 Arena, London in August of this year.