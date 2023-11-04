Fulham vs Manchester United: Preview, kick-off

In Fulham vs Manchester United, The Red Devils are looking to avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions. They visit Craven Cottage today for a 1:30 p.m. Premier League game.

Erik ten Hag is under pressure amid Zinedine Zidane’s name emerging as his possible replacement at the club. United ended their Carabao Cup title defence with Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to Newcastle United.

It was the same scoreline that Manchester City emerged victorious in the derby clash at Old Trafford last Sunday.

At Fulham…

On the other hand, Marco Silva’s men made progress in the Carabao Cup following a 3-1 win at Ipswich Town. Also, Fulham registered a 1-1 draw with Brighton in their previous league outing.

The hosts’ treatment room is still occupied by the likes of Issa Diop, Tosin Adarabioyo, Adama Traore and Kenny Tete.

Rodrigo Muniz might keep his place in the XI having found the net against Ipswich, which means Raul Jimenez may move to the bench.

… at Man Utd

Casemiro looked to have picked up a fresh concern in the Newcastle loss. And the Brazilian may return among the likes of Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez in the infirmary. Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho faces time out on internal disciplinary grounds.

Raphael Varane is also a doubt after missing the cup tie on account of an illness, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka came off the bench the last time out following a thigh problem.

Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford should be counted among the sure starters against Fulham. So, Fulham vs Manchester United promises real action. GOAL