Foundation cares for 500 widows, over 50 students in one year

Oyedola Foundation and Widow Center said it has cared for for over 500 widows and over 50 students in one year just as it doles out cash reward to deserving youths every Sunday.



Last Sunday, three graduates of a Business Training Programme were dazzled with large sums of money to start -up their businesses.



Andrew Oyedola co-founder of the foundation, stated that apart from the larger section which cares for and empowers widows from all parts of the country, the youth section of the foundation has assisted over 50 Nigerian students since inception in 2022.



“The Foundation which started with helping the widow on my mother’s 70th birthday and which is done every Christmas period, has helped over 500 widows.



“The youth section which I oversee, has assisted over 50 Nigerian Students since its inception in over a year ago.



“It started as a radio programme in June on iFlier FM, Ibadan. But when I noticed it was not well-managed and to avoid radio charges, I gave it to the two MCs who now anchor it from August 2022 till date: Oludare Mayowa Oluwaseun (MC Mayor) and Ogunbiyi Adedamola Isaac (MC Wonder).

Recently to mark its first anniversary, the foundation empowered three Nigerian Students with a kickoff cash of N50,000 to set up their business and also to add extra N150,000 as the business progresses.



He stated that the programme is ongoing every Sunday throwing out quizzes to Nigerian Students and giving them cash rewards all to encourage them into reading culture.



He said that no fewer than 24 people indicated interest for the funding, adding that12 submitted applications successfully, while three of them were shortlisted for the UK business training and got the fund.



He hinted that the funds are being provided by Oyedola Foundation and Widows’ Center in conjuction with Nigeria Students Society (NSS) UK, while also urging good spirited Nigerians to join hands to give succour to the less priviledged.