FG explains delay in DSO rollout

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

The Federal government says its commitment to the Digital Switch Over rollout is total as the Ministry of Information and National Orientation is currently working round the clock for a DSO blueprint that will not fail but will roll out across urban and rural Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Monday while declaring open the NTA Management Conference and Retreat open at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

The Minister said his ministry is working assiduously to unveil the blueprint for the rollout of the DSO rollout across the country which NTA is expected to play a prominent role as a key stakeholder in the project.

He charged the NTA to reflect on the dynamic landscape of the media industry, especially with the advent of new technologies and changing viewer preferences that pose challenges and opportunities.

He said, “Our commitment to excellence and adaptability is paramount. The NTA must continue to evolve, embracing innovation while upholding the highest standards of journalistic integrity.

“This retreat is coming at a time when there is a growing number of options for the viewing public to source information from, more especially against the backdrop of the dominant role of social media and the preponderance of false and misleading information therein; therefore, the significance of an event of this nature cannot be overemphasized.”

According to him, the signal upgrade of the NTÀ from standard definition to high definition is having an appreciable impact on the viewing experience of members of the public, and urged the management to replicate the feat in all NTA Stations across the country to achieve the desired objective.

To align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Tinubu administration, the Minister said also urged NTA management to continue enlightening Nigerians more to understand and appreciate the policy direction of the Tinubu administration in news and programming.

“It behooves the NTA to continue to enlighten Nigerians on the successes being recorded on all fronts and to ensure that Nigerians understand and appreciate the policy direction of the Tinubu administration in news and programming.

“Strive to rediscover your golden era when your content, especially notable soap operas and drama series, not only defined the TV entertainment space in the country but was always a reason for viewers to rush back home in the evening.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director General of NTA, Salihu Denbos said the conference served as an important point for collective Examination, strategic thinking, and the cultivation of adaptive measures that will position NTA at the vanguard of broadcasting excellence.

He said the theme of the retreat, “Managing a Public Television Station in a Competitive Environment,” encapsulates the profound challenges and transformative opportunities inherent in the contemporary media landscape, hence the need for the management to prepare ahead.

“In an age where technological innovations and ever-shifting consumer behaviors redefine the contours of our industry, the NTA stands resolute in its commitment to delivering content that not only informs and entertains but also reflects the diverse tapestry of our nation.

“The presence of the esteemed Minister underscores the mutualism between the NTA and the government in disseminating information and fostering national dialogue. It is evidence to the recognition of our role as a public broadcaster in shaping narratives and contributing to the socio-cultural fabric of Nigeria.

“As we navigate the complex challenges and opportunities, let us not merely adapt but seize the initiative to innovate. Through collaborative efforts and a blend of ideas, we can chart a course that transcends mere survival, propelling the NTA into a realm of sustained relevance and influence.”

He implored the participants in the retreat to actively engage in the discussions, insights, foresight and experience sharing.