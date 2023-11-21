FCT sets up taskforce to review land swap policy

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has set up a taskforce to review its land swap policy initiated in 2012.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike who set up the committee on Tuesday in Abuja said the taskforce working on the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy C of O, was being empowered to handle all the complaints about the land swap.

The land swap initiative which was a kind of land-for-infrastucture deal with the private sector had suffered serious setbacks including agitation for integration, instead of relocation by some indigenous communities affected by the policy.

Wike consequently directed the taskforce to review the agreement and all other documents that have relevant information on the initiative.

The taskforce which is headed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Lands, Urban and Regional Planning, Michael Chinda, has the mandate to work and deliver results within two months.

“We have had a lot of complaints about land swap.You have been mandated to look at the agreement and consider its favourability to government.

“We want to get details of the land swap system and the sale of federal government houses in the Federal Capital Territory.

“There are so many complains that some houses are abandoned and some are sold, let us know the houses that are sold. Where are the documentations? Let them show us the receipt of payments.

“Not only the federal government houses but also the houses built and abandon in the city.

“With the additional responsibility, the task force will now last for two months instead of the one month earlier given”