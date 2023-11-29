Experts task manufacturers on collaboration to drive industrialisation

Experts on Tuesday urged manufacturers to embrace collaboration as critical nexus for a better manufacturing ecosystem in driving industrialisation.

They spoke in Lagos at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Ikeja Branch public lecture on unlocking Nigeria’s manufacturing sector potentials.

Dr Paul Alaje, a Chief Economist, stressed that collaboration was essential in unlocking the next level of industrialisation in the country.

He stated that the much-needed collaboration should not be limited to organisations alone but across the entire manufacturing ecosystem.

According to him, manufacturers can only begin to compete with international standards when collaboration occurs via mutually beneficial propositions and initiatives.

“However, the government must play its part by giving keen attention to energy production, tackle insecurity and provide a better road network system to spur development.

“Collaborative effort from the industry, government and the private sector is needed to stimulate growth of the sector.

“This can be achieved by decentralising power sources for manufacturing, making infrastructure available, restructuring the education system, policy transparency and increased market access,” he said.

The Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group, Mrs Odiri Erewa-Meggison, stated that the shared vision of the association could only be achieved through meaningful collaborations.

Erewa-Meggison said that to navigate through a rapidly growing landscape, it had become pertinent to imbibe sustainability and resilience.

“In terms of collaboration, we also need to extend collaboration to academia.

“Whether it is innovating infrastructure or enhancing policy framework, collaboration is the main quota that we must imbibe as manufacturers.

“I’m excited about the prospect that lies ahead of us, so it is important that we seize the opportunity to drive collaboration for positive change.

“Together, as we contribute significantly to the growth of the economy of our beloved country, we must jointly address the issues around regulatory and policy bottlenecks, and other ambiguities.

“If not properly addressed, these issues would hinder our efforts, especially for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs),” she said.

Otunba Francis Meshioye, President, MAN, commended the Governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the smooth relationship between the state government and manufacturers.

He emphasised the need for the relationship to be sustained and deepened to foster economic prosperity in the state.

He called for payment rebate, a bi-annual consultative forum, one-stop registration of vehicle particulars, beefed up security in the state, and harmonised regulation fee.

“We are also appealing for the provision of a central sewage system either by the state government or by public/private partnerships, and also call for the abolishment of the use of touts to harass vehicles on the roads,” he said.

In response, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said he was aware of the valuable contribution manufacturers brought to the state.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medem, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, also emphasised the place of collaboration to spur economic growth and development.

“I am aware of your struggles and how you have significantly contributed to the growth of the state of the economy.

“According to a recent report, MAN contributes 9 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state and like everyone in the room, I believe strongly that collaboration can bring about the next level of development in the ecosystem,” he said.

NAN