Eni awards post-graduate scholarship to Nigerians

Eni’s subsidiary, Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE) awarded scholarships to twenty-nine Nigerian graduates for Post Graduate studies overseas as well as at Nigerian Universities under its 2023/2024 Awards Scheme.

Nine of the beneficiaries will undertake postgraduate studies in various Universities in the United Kingdom and a university in Finland. The remaining awardees will pursue their postgraduate studies in Nigerian Universities in disciplines such as Engineering, Geosciences, Petroleum and Environmental Technology and Petroleum Law.

Beneficiaries were selected based on their past academic standing and performance in the computer-based test conducted recently for over 700 shortlisted applicants for this year’s award scheme.

The award letters were presented to the beneficiaries in Abuja by Eni Nigeria’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Fabrizio Bolondi who congratulated the beneficiaries and stated that the ceremony represents a moment of pride for the company and the awardees, not only to recognize the incredible talent and dedication of the scholars, but also to highlight the significant investment in the future of education, innovation, and progress in the country