Election: CDS storms Kogi warns against electoral violence

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabim Musa has assured of the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to enforce the presidential directive to deal decisively with perpetrators of electoral violence.

The CDS disclosed this on Thursday 2023 during his operational visit to troops in Kogi State.

Speaking at the Kogi State Government House, Gen Musa assured Governor Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Edward David Onoja that the AFN in conjunction with other security agencies is ready to allow for an enabling environment where Kogi indigenes will vote for candidates of their choice.

He further warned the Kogi people to desist from electoral violence and embrace peace and tolerance.

His words “The Armed Forces has zero tolerance for electoral violence and will ensure total compliance with the Presidential directives to deal decisively with violators”.

The CDS also condole the people of Kogi state over the recent demise of the Ohionoyi of Ebiraland Alhaji Ado Ibrahim.

While addressing the troops of Operation Safe Conduct in Kogi State, the CDS called for absolute professionalism by the military during the forthcoming election.

He warned personnel not to involve themselves in any act that would be inimical to the smooth conduct of the election.

General Musa appealed for an enabling environment to allow for free and fair elections.

The CDS assured the entire people of Kogi State of the AFN resolve to safeguard lives and property at all times.

He seized the opportunity of the visit, “to call on citizens to report any wrongdoings by the military to the appropriate authority and ensure cooperation with troops to enable them to perform their duties as dictated by the Constitution”.

While meeting with Military Commanders and heads of security agencies in the state, the CDS charged them to create an enabling environment to allow Kogi State indigenes to exercise their civic responsibilities and elect the candidates of their choice.

He warned against any compromise to subvert the forthcoming Kogi election.

General Musa added that security Personnel will be monitored to ensure they perform their duties as expected.

The CDS emphasised that “there is an already standing Court Marshal to prosecute any Military personnel found wanting in the discharge of his duties during the election”.

He called on military personnel to “remain apolitical and ensure maximum security of lives and property before, during and after the elections.”