Ekiti Govt threatens to seal stations hoarding petrol

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ekiti State Government on Thursday threatened to seal off filling stations hoarding Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, known as petrol.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Yinka Oyebode said Governor Biodun Oyebanji has directed the State Task Force on Petroleum Product to ensure proper monitoring.

Fresh fuel queues have since resurfaced across the state with only a few stations dispensing the premium product.

In its warning to marketers, the Ekiti State Government said the deliberate hoarding of PMS by the fuel dealers within the state has caused unnecessary hardship for the people.

The statement read: “The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has cautioned owners of filling stations in the state who are in the habit of hoarding petroleum products, thereby creating unnecessary hardship for the people, to desist from the unethical practice.

“Consequently, the Governor has directed the State Task Force on Petroleum Product to ensure every filling station that has fuel sold to the public at recommended pump price.

“Any filling station found hoarding fuel will face appropriate sanctions, including payment of heavy fine or sealing of the business premises.”