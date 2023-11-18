Delta to digitise land administration for efficiency – Commissioner

Delta State Government says it is working to digitise land administration in the state for effective service delivery.

The State Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development, Chief Emamusi Obiodeh disclosed this at the 2023 Delta State Executive Council Retreat held at Maryam Babangida Leisure Park, Asaba.

He said the Ministry remained committed to ensuring that Governor Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda was achieved by facilitating effective and efficient land administration activities in the state.

Speaking at a panel session at the retreat with the Theme: “Delivering the M.O.R.E Agenda for Advancing Delta: Strategies, Enablers”, Obiodeh said the Ministry was ready to provide land for investors to build new towns and industrial parks.

According to him, my vision is to ensure efficient and effective land administration in the state in line with Governor Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda for the people of Delta State.

“As a Ministry, we are poised to provide land for investors to create new towns and industrial parks in Delta State.

“To achieve this, we are prepared to digitalise operations of the Ministry of Lands and Surveys from manual system to automated system to eliminate delays in delivery, and it will also increase the revenue generation of the state,” he stated.

The Lands Commissioner further said when completed property investors could access information on government portals relating to properties and land in Delta State from anywhere in the world.