Civil Society is pivotal to economic development says Asha Okojie

Foremost Governorship aspirant for the Edo 2024 Governorship election, on the platform of the Labour Party, LP, a humanitarian and philanthropist, Amb. Princess Asha Emily

Okojie underscores the insufficiency of relying solely on politics to address Edo’s challenges. Instead, she advocates for a collaborative approach involving civil society and good governance to instigate positive change. Drawing on her firsthand experience working and collaborating with both civil society organizations and government institutions,

Amb Princess Asha emphasizes the holistic impact of such collaborations in tackling societal issues saying that she recognizes the challenges within political systems, such as limited accountability, transparency, and efficiency, which can impede effective solutions. In contrast, civil society, with its diverse stakeholders including NGOs, grassroots movements, and community leaders, brings a rich tapestry of perspectives and innovative solutions to the table.

Highlighting the insufficiencies within political systems, such as limited accountability and transparency, Princess Asha contrasts this with the strength of civil society. With its diverse stakeholders, including NGOs, grassroots movements, and community leaders, civil society brings a wealth of perspectives and innovative solutions to the forefront.

In a Q&A section with stakeholders, Princess Asha emphasizes her commitment to working with civil society organizations due to their localized understanding of community needs. This enables tailored interventions, ensuring a more targeted and effective approach to challenges. The flexible and adaptive nature of civil society organizations allows them to respond promptly to changing circumstances, overcoming the bureaucratic hurdles often associated with political processes.

She Iterated that direct community engagement is a crucial aspect of civil society initiatives, empowering individuals and fostering a sense of ownership over development projects. Drawing from her experience as a UN Ambassador under ECOSOC, Princess Asha highlights civil society’s reputation for innovative problem-solving, allowing experimentation with new ideas and methods not always feasible within political structures.

She also, emphasized on civil society’s ability to represent a broader spectrum of societal interests contributes to a more inclusive approach to problem-solving, promoting social cohesion and stability. The collaborative efforts between civil society and good governance, as envisioned by Princess Asha, aim to build trust among citizens—a vital element for successful policy implementation addressing societal challenges.

Acknowledging the supplementary role civil society plays in service delivery, Princess Asha emphasizes her commitment to complementing efforts in areas like healthcare and education, ultimately enhancing overall societal well-being.

Furthermore, she recognizes the advocacy role of civil society organizations, asserting that her administration, if elected, will work collaboratively to push for policy reforms and hold governments accountable. This advocacy, she believes, will contribute to the creation of more responsive and people-centric policies.

Amb Princess Asha extends her vision beyond addressing the limitations of politics alone, asserting that the collaboration between civil society and good governance, under her leadership, will leverage diverse perspectives, local knowledge, innovation, and community engagement to foster a comprehensive and sustainable approach to societal challenges in Edo State, ultimately contributing to economic development.