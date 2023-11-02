Carabao Cup quarter-final draws

Newcastle’s challenging run in the Carabao Cup will continue after Eddie Howe’s side were drawn away to Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

The Magpies earned a 1-0 win over Treble winners Manchester City in the third round, before cruising to a 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Newcastle will face another tough test with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea .

Mauricio Pochettino’s side booked their place in the quarter-finals by beating Blackburn 2-0 at home.

Liverpool will host West Ham at Anfield, after earning a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the fourth round.

West Ham were impressive 3-1 winners over Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton will welcome Fulham to Goodison Park, after seeing off Burnley and Ipswich in their respective fourth-round ties.

The draw ensured one non-Premier League side will feature in the semi-finals of the competition Carabao Cup.

League One side Port Vale were drawn at home to Middlesbrough in the last quarter-final tie.

Port Vale are featuring in the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in their history.

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough are in the last eight of the competition for the first time since the 2018-19 season. DailyMail