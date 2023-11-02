Carabao Cup: Chelsea to face Newcastle, Liverpool vs West Ham

Chelsea will face Newcastle in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup. The Blues defeated Championship side Backburn Rovers 2-0 courtesy of goals from Benoit Badiashile, and Raheem Sterling. Newcastle on the other hand defeated strugglers Manchester United 3-0.

Another Premier League clash is between Liverpool and West Ham. Liverpool defeated Bournemouth 2-1 with Darwin Nunez scoring the scoring goal. West Ham stunned Arsenal 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Full Draw

Everton v Fulham

Chelsea v Newcastle

Port Vale v Middlesbrough

Liverpool v West Ham

Ties are due to be played in the week commencing December 18