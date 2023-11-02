Call Up Technology takes over truck traffic management at Lekki – Epe Corridor

By Godwin Oritse

Call-Up Technology and the Lagos Government has entered into a ten year concessionary agreement to provide efficient traffic management services for tankers and other articulated vehicles within the Lekki-Epe corridor.



Speaking to Vanguard on the development, Managing Director of Callup Technology, Mr. Timi Koleolu said that the company is ready and set to deploy the Electronic Queue Management System (EQMS) the moment stakeholders and the Lagos Government gives the go ahead.



According to Koleolu the EQMS is devoid of human interference adding that the system is fully automated at every point of its operations.



He explained that the Technology being deployed to the Lekki-Epe corridor will be operated with transparency and that every player will see how the system operates from their dash board.



He further explained that the promoters of the Callup Technology are all logistics experts who have worked in various logistics firms and are operators within the transportation sector truck with deep knowledge of Information technology.



Speaking on the development, Mohmood Mohammed, group Head of logistics of MRS oil and gas said that the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMMAN met with the promoters of the CallupTechnology and have agreed to key into the proposed movement of truck management within the Lekki-Epe Corridor.



Mahmood also said that besides the integration of MOMMAN into the EQMS, the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, DAPMAN have also bought into the arrangement

He said: “We had a meeting at Alausa with the Commissioner of Transport with regards to ensuring that there no trucks on the road without being called to load products.



We are aware of a new vendor that will provide trucking management services so that every business in the Lekki-Epe Corridor have access to their businesses’ and operate without any hindrance.



“Lagos being a commercial hub, the government is making moves to revive businesses and ensure that every do their business to the best of their ability.



“I learnt that the leadership of DAPMAN were at the meeting and they bought into the proposed EQMS and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD zonal Chairman also bought into it and assured everybody of their support.



The EQMS is a nice idea as it will make the roads freer for everybody because if you have no business around my depot, or our members’ depots, you should not be there.



Mahmood who is also the Chairman of Logistics and Distribution Committee of MOMMAN also said that with the volume of products being lifted every day, there will be a need for the EQMS to manage the movement of trucks.