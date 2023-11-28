BREAKING: Tinubu writes Senate on  2024 budget presentation

President Bola Tinubu has signalled his readiness to present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday (tomorrow), November 29, by 11 a.m.

President Tinubu made this known in an executive communication conveyed to the Senate on Tuesday.

Tinubu’s letter of intent was read at plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday, November 28.

Details later…