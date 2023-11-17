Breaking: Sayò unveils musical masterpiece with “Heartstrings” album release

Get ready to embark on a musical journey like never before as Sayò drops her highly anticipated project, “Heartstrings.” Packed with a stellar collection of unforgettable anthems and heartfelt ballads, this album is set to become the soundtrack of the season.

Dive deep into the soulful melodies and captivating lyrics that define “Heartstrings.” Sayò’s exceptional songwriting skills shine through, weaving relatable themes into each track, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with listeners from all walks of life.

But it’s not just about the lyrics – the production of “Heartstrings” is nothing short of scorching.

With innovative beats, dynamic arrangements, and a blend of musical genres, Sayò has crafted a sonic experience that is both bold and refreshing.

This album is not just music; it’s a phenomenon waiting to happen. Brace yourselves for the impact as “Heartstrings” is poised to set the internet ablaze. Social media is buzzing with excitement, and fans are already declaring their favorite tracks.

Are you ready to add some sizzle to your playlist? “Heartstrings” is now available for streaming on all major platforms. Don’t miss out on this musical sensation that promises to leave an indelible mark on the industry.

Stream “Heartstrings” now and immerse yourself in the magic of Sayò’s latest musical masterpiece!

About Sayò

Sayò Popoola, known professionally as Sayò, is a British-Nigerian born, London-based recording artist.

Sayò surfaced on the music scene after the critical success of her debut single ‘Confused’ in 2019. She has since been making a lasting impression on fans worldwide with her artistry. While she developed a liking to Hip Hop and Afrobeats, only a few years before making music at the age of 23, she revealed that she’s always had an intimate relationship with music.

According to the songstress, for as long as she can remember, dating back to her adolescent years she’s had a deep connection and love for the many melodies she would hear blaring out of the speakers.

Her relationship with music, along with her passion for singing led her to go down the career path of becoming an artist.

On a mission to perfect her craft, Sayò went on a journey of improving all aspects of herself starting with her sound. “I decided to start vocal lessons when I was 21 for two years to increase my vocal range. I also learned how to write songs,”.

Sayò’s smarts don’t only reflect in her ability to write songs and understand the complex layers of sound. She received her secondary education in Kaduna State at Zamani College in Nigeria. Sayò as well graduated from Newcastle University UK with a BSC in Biomedical Sciences in 2016.

While Sayò’s discipline reflects in her ability to maintain such a degree, she adds creativity to her genius and pours it out in the studio.

Currently, she is releasing music and gearing up to put out her long awaited releases. Sayò’s multifaceted nature gives fans and critics alike a world of endeavors to look forward to!