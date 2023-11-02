Akpabio swears in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has just sworn in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator representing Kogi Central.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s election, which was confirmed by the Kogi National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, was upheld by the Appeal Court on Monday .

Her opponent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abubakar Ohere, had challenged her electoral victory at the lower court. He lost and went on to challenge this at the appellate court.

The appellate court, in its ruling, upheld the earlier judgment of the Tribunal.

The Tribunal had declared, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the PDP candidate, as the authentic Senator of Kogi Central with lawful votes of 54,354. Ohere of APC scored 51,291 votes.

She was administered the oath by the Clerk of the Senate at exactly 11:41 a.m.