Kogi Central: Yahaya Bello accepts Natasha Akpoti’s victory

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Tuesday said he has accepted the Appeal Court’s judgement affirming the election of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the senator representing Kogi Central district.

Governor Bello disclosed his acceptance of the Appeal Court verdict to State House correspondents after attending the meeting of the Police Council, presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He called on the people of the state, particularly in Kogi Central where he comes from, to accept the court judgment and remain law abiding.

Governor Bello emphasized that Akpoti-Uduaghan and Abubakar Saddiq who has now lost his seat as the senator representing the zone as well as himself are relations and have no need to quarrel.

He said that it was his responsibility to ensure that everyone lives in peace and harmony in the state.

The governor appealed to citizens to continue to prepare for the November 11 gubernatorial election in the state, expressing the conference that the All Progressives Congress, APC, would win by a landslide.