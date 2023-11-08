Benue govt engages bandits over insecurity

..to involve traditional rulers in peace process

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The state government has opened a channel of discussion with the armed bandits in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of the state with a view to ending the spate of killings and worsening insecurity in that axis of the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor on Security and Internal Affairs, Joseph Harmade this know while speaking to newsmen on the ongoing rival gang war that broke out last weekend among armed gangs in that part of the state which has claimed about 35 lives.

Har said the essence of the discussions was to build confidence in armed men in order to convince them to drop their arms and turn a new leaf.

The Adviser stated that the government would involve traditional rulers in the process to further convince the bandits of its sincerity to engage them in useful ventures in order to end insecurity in that part of the state.

Har said, “my principal, Governor Hyacinth Alia, as a Priest, is sincere and passionate about security and human life. For the first time in the history of the country, a state has two Security Advisers; one for Security and Strategic Liaision and the other on Security and Internal Affairs.

“We are talking with them (bandits); we are engaging them. We have told them that what you are doing is destroying your community; it’s destroying our economy, it’s making the society look ugly and it’s giving the state a bad image.

“So, we are going to build back the confidence in them, using the traditional institutions. In a very short while, you will see results.

“We are talking to them and asking them to calm down. I will refer you to the ‘Gana’ (Terwase Akwaza), era which was erroneously done. So, these bandits are having doubts but we have a Governor who is sincere and honest and willing to extend hands of fellowship to everyone.

“The fact that things were done wrongly yesterday (before now), does not mean that things will be continually done wrongly. We are telling them to trust this government as well as security agencies, who are committed to a non kinetic approach to end insecurity in the state.”