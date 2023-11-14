Banks, Private schools defy NLC strike, operate in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

The nationwide strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday witnessed partial compliance in Ogun State.

The labour’s indefinite strike action came despite an injunction by the National Industrial Court, NIC, in Abuja, restraining NLC and TUC alongside their affiliates from embarking on any industrial action.

The strike was to protest the battering of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and others in Owerri, Imo State, on November 1, as well as the pending labour issues in Imo State.

The two unions had, on November 7, resolved to declare a nationwide strike by Tuesday, November 14, if their demands were not met.

When Vanguard visited various parts of the state, it was observed that the directive witnessed partial compliance as private schools, banks and other private establishments opened for operation, while government organizations, including health centres, were shut.

Although, some government schools were open earlier in the day but later sent their pupil home to follow the directive.

Our Correspondent who visited St Anne’s Primary School, Oke-Ilewo Abeokuta found the school was deserted as both the teachers and pupils were said to have returned home having been told of the strike.

At the Ilugun Grammar School and Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta, the entrance of the schools was opened and students were seen moving out of the school premises.

A nurse with the Ogun State Hospital, Ijaye who pleaded for anonymity said, the hospital just received the circular and would comply.

The source added that “while waiting for the circular, we have already withdrawn our services and by tomorrow if there is no contrary directive, I am not sure anybody will come to work”.

The Primary Healthcare Centre at Oke-Ilewo, belonging to Abeokuta South Local Government was also under lock and key when our Correspondent visited the place.

A worker with one of the local governments in the state also confirmed that the local government staff have all returned home in compliance with the labour directive.

A visit to the State Judiciary Complex, along Kobape Road and the Magistrate Court complex at Isabo, was under lock and key.

Our Correspondent however observed partial compliance to the strike at the State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta as some of the workers were seen attending to the day’s jobs

Mr Adeniyi Gbadegesin, who spoke to our correspondent said “I don’t know anything about this strike, maybe at the end of today’s job, we would have gotten sufficient information, though I am aware some of our colleagues did not come to work, but whatever concrete information that we hear before we close for today will surely determine if some of us will come tomorrow or we will join the strike”.

The NLC Chairman for the state, Mr Hameed Ademola-Benco has however described the strike as very successful and encouraging, saying that many workers who had earlier gone to work have all returned home.

“Ademola-Benco said “The strike is a national directive and as of yesterday, it was resolved unanimously that the strike must go on. We have been going around to ensure that there is compliance and it is highly encouraging that those who had earlier gone to work have returned home.

“All our affiliates are already calling their members to stay at home. This particular strike is a stay-at-home action. It is not the type of strike that we send them out of office. The instruction is stay-at-home action, we are not forcing anybody out of office,” he said.

Mr Samson Oyelere, the State Secretary, of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), said the union had received directives from National to join the strike.

Oyelere stated that the pupils who initially were in school this morning were sent back home.

” We are joining the strike because the national secretariat has given the directives to join the NLC in the strike,” he said.

There was a security presence from Kuto to Oke Mosan to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order by union members planning any protest.