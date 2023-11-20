Balloranking drops EP, ‘Ghetto Vibrations’

Balloranking

Singer-songwriter, Balogun Olamilekan, popularly known as Balloranking, has released a new six-track EP titled ‘Ghetto Vibrations’.

Balloranking’s new EP is a follow-up to his ‘Ghetto Gospel’ album released in September 2023.

The EP features collaborations with Hotkid, Rasaqi NFG, Odumodublvck, Shallipopi and Dwillsharmony.

Balloranking shot into the limelight with his debut EP, which had songs such as ‘Supernova’, ‘Dayemo’, and ‘Loyalty’.

He took the street by storm and has since been making waves with the release of more projects that feature phenomenal artists such as Seyi Vibez, 1da Baton among others.

Born on November 20, 2000, in the Surulere area of Lagos State, Balloranking ventured into music at the age of 17.