Baba Fryo, Marvelous Benji, others honour Mighty Mouse

Legendary Ajegunle musicians, led by Baba Fryo, paid homage to the family of AJ music genre creator, late John Oboh popularly known as Mighty Mouse, today.

Recall that Mighty Mouse, the music godfather of Ajegunle City, created what has come to be known and recognised as Galala music

He passed on September 18, after battling cancer.

On ground to receive the singers were Mighty Mouse’s sisters, Mabel Oboh and Josephine Oboh-Macleod. Also, his children, Akhere Oboh, Judah Oboh, Beracca Oboh, were present.

Mabel Oboh, a veteran broadcaster, former African Democratic Congress, ADC, Edo 2020 governorship candidate, and currently the party’s National Publicity Secretary, thanked the music stars for honouring the memory of their mentor, Mighty Mouse.

She thanked Baba Fryo and the other AJ musicians for the befitting wake they gave in honour of the late John Oboh before his burial. Mabel Oboh also expressed appreciation for the cash gift they gave the children

The cash was pulled together by Ajegunle musicians, friends, and a special generous donation from Mohammed Shuaibu.

According to Mabel Oboh, her brother’s death was not a big blow to only the family but a great loss to the entertainment industry as a whole.

“My brother’s death has left us all

devastated but I believe that the Almighty will heal us all with time.

“My pledge to AJ musicians is that I will continue to render my support to the growth of the AJ music genre in Nigeria and around the world.

“My late brother, John Oboh, who created the AJ music genre, had always been passionate not only about the growth of AJ music, but about the Ajegunle people as well,” she added.

Also speaking, the immediate elder sibling of late John Oboh, Josephine Oboh-Macleod, thanked them for not abandoning the family after their mentor’s death.

Oboh-Macleod, an artist, cultural advocate and UK politician, who flew in from Scotland for the event, appreciated their contribution to John Oboh’s burial.

Speaking on behalf of the musicians, legendary Baba Fryo said that Mighty Mouse’s death has left a vacuum in Nigeria’s music industry and will be missed by all.

Other Ajegunle friends of Mighty Mouse present were John Dada, Sir Bog, Long John, Marvelous Benji, Lady Jairo, Daddy Hyde, Barrister Charles, and others.

Below are more photos from the event: