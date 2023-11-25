AWPA reiterates commitment to  global peace

From left to right: Oyo State Assistant Director, IAWPA, Ambassador Kikelomo Lawal, Oyo State Director, IAWPA, Ambassador Muhammadul-awal Musa Alongbija, Oyo State Director, DSS, Mr John Macchim, (Fsi), and the Assistant Director,DSS, Mr. John Adejoh.

Oyo State chapter of the International Association of World Peace Advocate, IAWPA, has reiterated its commitment to achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, especially the attainment of global peace.

The Oyo State Director, IAWPA, Ambassador Muhammadul-awal Musa Alongbija, stated this during a courtesy visit to the state Director of the Department of State Service, DSS, Mr. John Margima at Alalubosa, Ibadan recently.

While expressing the willingness of IAWPA to partner the DSS for continued peace in Oyo state and Nigeria, Dr Alongbija hinted that the association has put in place arrangements to decorate Mr. Margima as an Ambassador of Peace.

Responding, the Oyo State Director, DSS, Mr. John Margima, (Fsi), who accepted the honour to be decorated as an Ambassador of Peace, underscored the importance of synergy between IAWPA and the DSS, with a promise to ensure open door policy in relations with the association.

Highlight of the courtesy visit was award presentation to the association and signing of the Register of Honour by the State Director IAWPA, Ambassador Muhammadul-awal Musa Alongbija accompanied by other state executives, including the IAWPA Assistant Director, Mrs Kikelomo Lawal and Ambassadors of Peace.