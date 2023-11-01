Army seeks troops’ respect for human rights during operations

The Nigerian Army has ordered its troops to strictly adhere to human rights laws during its internal security and humanitarian operations across the country.

The Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Army), Maj.-Gen. Nosakhare Ugbo, made the call at a workshop organised for personnel under the Nigeria Army 6 Division, headquartered in Port Harcourt.

The lecture was titled ‘Constitutional Responsibilities of the Nigerian Army Soldier through Adherence to Humanitarian and Human Rights Laws.

Ugbo said the army was a creation of the nation’s constitution, and, as such, has a sacred obligation to perform its duties professionally within the ambits of national and international laws.

“So, it’s on this note that the Nigerian Army organised this workshop to enable troops to perform their duties in strict compliance with globally acceptable standards.

“This workshop aimed to provide you (personnel) with the required ground to enable you to perform your duties in compliance with humanitarian and human rights laws.

“As professional soldiers, we must be disciplined and conduct ourselves within the ambit of appropriate laws and regulations while avoiding actions capable of bringing the army to disrepute,” he said.

Ugbo said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, was committed to enthroning professionalism in the army, hence, the reason for organising the training.

“Thus, this workshop is aimed at providing troops with the required grounding to enable them to perform their duties in compliance with humanitarian and human rights laws.

“Personnel must adhere to our respective mandates in mission-specific rules of engagement and codes of conduct in our several operations.

“Adherence to rules is important as we currently engage in several operations in collaboration with other security agencies and relevant organs of government to defeat the insurgents and terrorists, among others,’ he added.

The army officer admonished personnel to avoid taking actions that might have negative implications for the lives and freedom of citizens in the country.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdulsalam, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, said the division had placed a high premium on training, to ensure personnel are well equipped to perform their duties.

Represented by Brig.-Gen. Babatunde Omopariola, the division’s Chief of Staff, Abdulsalam said the training was timely considering troops’ involvement in several peace-keeping operations across the country.

“This workshop will no doubt contribute immensely to educating troops on international best practices and the realisation of the COAS philosophy to transform the Nigerian Army.

“The knowledge of Nigerian law and the constitutional responsibilities of the Nigerian Army in military operations is of huge importance in achieving the mandate bestowed on 6 Division.

“This is why participants were drawn from various units and formations under the division, considering that the most effective way to keep personnel informed and updated is through a forum of this nature,” he added.