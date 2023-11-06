APC chieftains disown Akwa Ibom REC

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Leader of Akwa Ibom All Progressives Congress, APC, 2023 Candidates’ Forum, Esime Eyibo, has denied claims that the Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC), of Akwa Ibom State, Etekamba Umoren, is a member of the APC.

Eyibo who is also the Special Adviser (Media), to the Senate President, said this at a press conference, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He challenged those making such claims to produce evidence of Umoren’s membership of the party.

This, he said, should include his membership card, dues paid, as well as the party (membership) register containing his name because the law stipulates that anyone who alleges must prove it.

Eyibo said, “The law is not operated within the preview of perception but by facts and context. What does it take to be a member of a political party?

“You must be a card-carrying member, you must be of a financial standing. Beyond being a card-carrying member, your name must be on the register of members of that political party. There are a lot of Supreme Court judgements on this.

“The law also says whoever alleges must prove. Those who say he is a member of a political party, should go beyond playing to the gallery and bring out either his membership card or anything to show that he has been paying his dues as a member of the APC. The contract of proof is on those who are alleging that he is a party member.”

Eyibo further stated that the state chapter of the APC and the entire state have never had it so good in terms of federal appointments.

This, he explained, is because of the number of members and people of Akwa Ibom descent appointed into important positions under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

He said, “The Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, has never had it so good.

“ On June 8th, (2023), every member stood together in unity and His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio emerged as Senate President.

“One of us from Akwa Ibom was also appointed as Minister of Petroleum (Gas), another one of us from Akwa Ibom was appointed as one of the Deputy Governors of the Central Bank, another was appointed as Resident Electoral Commissioner. One of us was also appointed as Secretary in the FCT.

Eyibo explained that the APC and indeed all the people of Akwa Ibom State, are celebrating these appointments because it represents a win for the whole of the people of the state irrespective of political affiliations.