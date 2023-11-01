Alaafin stool: Court adjourns suit filed by 5 kingmakers

By Adeola Badru

AN Oyo High Court, sitting in Oyo town, yesterday, adjourned hearing the case instituted by five out of six Oyo Mesi against Governor Seyi Makinde, the Attorney- General and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters over the selection of new Alaafin of Oyo till Thursday.

The stool of Alaafin became vacant when Oba Lamidi Adeyemi joined his ancestors.

The Claimants in suit no, HOY/38/2023 are Yusuf Ayoola (Basorun of Oyo town); Wakeel Oyedepo (Lagunna of Oyo town); Amuda Yusuf (Akinniku of Oyo); Waheed Oyetunji (Aare Ago Basorun), and Gbadebo Mufutau (Baale Alapo).

The lead counsel to the claimant, Mr Kazeem Sobaloju, SAN, pleaded for a stay of status quo pending the determination of the substantive suit.

He submitted that the claimants have two motions before the court; motion exparte on an interim order of injunction and motion of notice on interlocutory injunction.

But Counsel to defendants, E.O. Ojebisi, said they were just served the motions not up to five days as required by the law on the service of notice.

He, therefore, requested for more time to file a counter affidavit.

But the presiding judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola, insisted that there was no urgency in the matter and, thereby, told the counsels to agree on a date for the hearing. He said the defendants should be allowed to be joined in the suit with the filing of a counter affidavit.