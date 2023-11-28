Adopt Tunnelling, Underground Space Development in energy, other sectors- Experts

energy

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

NIGERIA and other African nations have been urged to embrace Tunnelling and Underground Space Development as a strategy for the development of the energy and other related sectors.

The indigenous and foreign experts, made the call at the just-concluded 4th Nigeria Tunnelling and Underground Space Conference in Lagos, with ‘Leveraging Tunnelling and Underground Space use as a tool for our cities in optimizing the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, AfCFTA’, as the theme.

They noted that Tunnelling and Underground Space Development will culminate in better planning, and implementation of energy and other projects, including oil and gas pipelines and dams in Nigeria and other African nations.

The minister of works, Mr. David Umahi, who was the Special Guest of Honour, said: “There is no doubt that Tunnelling and underground space areas are new in Nigeria. There is no doubt also that they will be very useful.”

The minister, who was represented by the Director, of Highway Development, Mr. Umah Bakare, said: “With more than 20 million people in Lagos, Tunnelling and underground space development is required to enhance the movement of persons and goods from one part of the city to another.

“I remember during my first travel to London, I was made to travel underground from Eastern London to Southern London. It will be nice and beneficial to experience that in Nigeria.”

Similarly, the President, Nigerian Tunnelling Association, NTA, Engr. Abidemi Agwor, said: “The African Continental Free Trade Agreement is a bold vision set forth by the African Union. It seeks to create a single continental market for goods and services, fostering economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction across the continent. However, such an ambitious undertaking necessitates the development of robust infrastructure to facilitate the seamless movement of people, goods, and capital.

“In this context, the importance of tunnelling and underground spaces cannot be overstated. They can provide efficient transportation links, secure supply chains, and even serve as hubs for logistics and warehousing. Imagine the possibilities of a subterranean network that connects our nations, enabling the free flow of trade, while also addressing congestion and environmental concerns on the surface.

“Nigeria, with its diverse landscape and growing urban centers offers a fertile ground for the multi-sectorial application of tunneling and underground space technology. Consider the challenges of rapid urbanization, water resource management, and transportation congestion. These issues can be effectively addressed through innovative underground solutions.

“For instance, underground water storage and distribution systems can help us manage our precious water resources more efficiently. Tunnels can alleviate traffic bottlenecks in our cities, reducing commute times and improving the quality of life for our citizens. In the energy sector, underground facilities can be used for storage and distribution, contributing to a more reliable and sustainable power grid.

“To accomplish these ambitious goals, we must draw upon the expertise and knowledge of the international community. The International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA) play a pivotal role in connecting us with global experts and best practices. Collaboration, shared research, and the adoption of international standards are essential to our success.

“By engaging with ITA, we can stay at the forefront of technological advancements in tunnelling and underground space use. This partnership ensures that our projects meet global benchmarks for quality, safety, and environmental sustainability.

“The Nigeria Tunnelling Association, NTA, our national backbone in this journey, our 10- year strategic plan launched in 2017 when the association was formed has experienced several highs and lows. We have made commendable strides in advocating the development of tunnelling and underground space use. Its strategic pillars of Education, Awareness, and Capacity Development lay a strong foundation for our progress.

However, it would be remiss not to acknowledge the challenges faced over the last four years. Funding constraints and resource limitations have tested the resilience of the association. We must collectively address these challenges to ensure that the Nigeria Tunnelling Association can continue its vital work in fostering knowledge, awareness, and capacity development in our country.

“I will like to re-emphasise the importance of unity and collaboration in our journey towards leveraging underground spaces for continental development: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

Also, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahun Lawal, Oniru of Iruland harped on the need for collaboration and engagement, adding, “We should work towards making Lagos to become a compact city like London, Paris and others because of its huge population. I believe we can create a great city trough Tunnelling and Underground Space Development.

“The challenges are there, but they can be overcome through collaboration with federal, state and local authorities. When the Lagos Blue line project started, there were many problems. But with adequate engagement with many stakeholders, especially traditional rulers, we were able to solved them and moved ahead to execute the project that has created many jobs.”

Also speaking, the Global Lead, Hydropower and Dams Global Solution, World Bank Group, Prakin Karki, said: “Nigeria is the most populated country and largest economy in Sub-Saharan Africa. Its population is over 200 million and its Gross Domestic Product, GDP stood at N477 billion in 2022. About 18 million people face challenges, including a lack of infrastructure, which requires policy actions for development.

“The rural areas need infrastructure even more than the cities based on my observation in Nasarawa state and other places. There is need to give priority to infrastructure, especially water and energy. I was asked to come to Nigeria by the World Bank to assist with water and energy. Nigeria is not a water-poor country.

With a world scarcity index of 1,800 cubic per capita, Nigeria is not a water-poor country for now, but we need to plan for the future. The resilient devastating floods in 2012 and 2022, suggest the need for resilience. There is a need to create more dams for the storage and distribution of water. The role of tunnelling and underground space development cannot be overemphasized.”

On his part, the Vice President, International Commission on Large Dams and Board member of NTA, Engr Imo Ekpo, examined the activities of the association in the past few years, noting the association’s relationship with some universities, including the Afe Babalola University, Federal University of Technology, Minna, University of Port Harcourt, University of Lagos, University of Calabar and University of Ibadan to enhance enlightenment, training and capacity building.

He said: “Nigeria has recently increased awareness and development of tunneling technology. The technology allows for optimal use of limited space in urban areas.

“We need to free space for parks, recreation area and commercial development. As Nigeria’s population is growing, careful urban planning becomes inevitable.”

Speaking on the Role of Kenya Tunnelling Association in Delivering Competencies and Fostering the Use of Underground Space in Kenya, the founding member, and Head of Events, Planning and Training, Tunnelling Association of Kenya, Engr. Vincent Rono, said: “The Tunnelling Association in Kenya was established in 2018, barely after a similar body was established in Nigeria. Like Nigeria, we have been holding events to enlighten stakeholders, influence policies and enhance training and capacity building. Tunnelling and Underground Space Development has not yet been given its rightful place in society. But we are determined to do more in the coming years.”

On his part, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, who was represented by Air Vice Marshall Kolade Ademorogun, said: “Tunneling and Underground Space Development is important because we need to lay a solid foundation for the present and future. When we plan, we secure the nation. We need to secure the nation and this is where infrastructure comes in.”

In her contribution, a former Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Ambassador Anthonia Ekpa, said: “There is a total lack of understanding among many policymakers. Massive awareness is required to enlighten them. Tunnelling and Underground Space Development is very important. For instance, many persons, who commute to Abuja for work from various locations, including Nyanya, Mararaba and Keffi, arrive late because of traffic congestion. We can use this technology to ease the movement of goods and persons, thus enhancing productivity and development.