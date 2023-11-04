4th Nigeria Auto Guide now in circulation

By Theodore Opara

The 2024/25 edition of the Nigeria Auto Guide has been released and now in circulation, editors of the book have announced.

It is the fourth edition of the auto business directory, capturing new developments including brands that changed hands with their contact details.

It was first published in 2012 and unveiled by Nigeria’s auto industry icon, Chief Molade Okoya-Thomas (of blessed memory), and updated every two years.

Giving some details about the book, the authors said in a statement, “The Nigeria Auto Guide is a comprehensive publication featuring details of auto franchise holders, corporate entities, and related sectors such as tyres, lubricants, spare parts, banks, and auto insurance firms.

“It is aimed at guiding discerning, prospective buyers of new vehicles and accessories in Nigeria, including government agencies, corporate bodies, and individuals.

“It is a valuable resource for anyone seeking information on purchasing new vehicles in Nigeria, as well as getting relevant information and data.”

The book comes in hard copy, e-copy and on their website.

The statement gave a list of the book’s founding editors as Theodore Opara (Transport Editor, VANGUARD newspaper); Frank Kintum (Editor, TRANSPORT DAY); and Dr. Oscar Odiboh (Associate Professor of Integrated Marketing Communication).