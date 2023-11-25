25-yr-old man jailed 16yrs for rape, assault 

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—A 25-year-old man, Idorenyin Umoh, a native of Utu Ikpe village in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, has bagged 14 years jail term and two years for the offences of rape and assault, respectively.

Umoh was sentenced to prison, yesterday, by an Akwa Ibom State High Court, sitting in Ikot Ekpene, for raping a 17-year-old girl in Utu Ikpe village.

The trial judge was Justice Charles Ikpe.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Ikpe found Umoh guilty of both offences of rape and assault and sentenced him to 16 years in prison.

The particulars of the case revealed that it was not the first time that the convict, raped the victim, the reason she was always scared whenever she saw him.

The latest incident occurred when Umoh was said to have accosted the girl who was accompanied by her friend to pick some mango fruits behind their family compound at Utu Ikpe, and he threatened them and her friend ran away.

The victim ran into a bush and the convict chased her and at a close range, hit her head with a stone, overpowered her and raped her in the bush.

Idorenyin Umoh who was arrested on May 25, 2022, in Utu Ikpe, was prosecuted by the state government.