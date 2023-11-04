1851 Agidingbi chess game rekindles Eko cultural heritage

Oludamola Adebowale and HRH Abiola Dosunmu, Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos.

By Prisca Sam-Duru

From the gate of Red Door Gallery at Bishop Oluwole Street, VI, Lagos, you could perceive an atmosphere charged with rich cultural and historical delicacy by Oludamola Adebowale, ready to be explored.

Chess and culture buffs, all clad in vintage Lagos attires, were ushered into the gallery’s premises, venue of the unveiling of the first-ever chess variant- the 1851 Agidingbi chess game, by a praise-singing troupe of traditional drummers and dancers. Even the usual red carpet was replaced with a massive mat designed from local materials. And then, stepping out of the matted carpet, guests had tasty palm wine waiting.

The excitement does not stop there. Stepping further into the hall means getting into a doorway to the year 1851, a critical period in the history of Lagos. 1851 Agidingbi chess game according to its creator Adebowale, “Is not just a chess game; it’s an interactive journey through time, a platform for learning, and an opportunity to celebrate Lagos’ history.

“As you explore the exhibition, you will witness the remarkable design of our new chess board, crafted with painstaking attention to detail to encapsulate the essence of Lagos.” That gives you a great idea of what to expect.

And so, inside, there are two massive chessboards and smaller pieces accentuated by colourfully designed portraits of the personalities featured on the chessboard.

To say the least, the official launch of 1851 Agidingbi chess game last Saturday graced by HRH Abiola Dosunmu ( Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos), culture producer and activist, Jahman Anikulapo, etc, was a fascinating cultural and historical art exhibition. A combination of history, strategy, and entertainment, the exhibition which celebrates the 170th memorial anniversary of the bombardment of Lagos, offered gamers and history buffs an exciting journey chronicling the 1851 bombardment of Lagos by the British.

The 1851 Agidingbi chess game features a traditional checkerboard design and unique chess pieces named after Lagos royalties and chieftains, including Erelu-Kuti of Lagos (the Queen Mother), the Oba of Lagos, (the King), the Adamu Eyo as the rook, Omo Ogun Eko is the pawn, Eletu-Odibo (the bishop), and Abagbon as the knight. Players engage in this chess variant on either side, representing either the defenders of Lagos or the British invaders.

The narrative is about 1851, when the “HMS Bloodhound, a British warship, anchored off Lagos with a singular objective: to attack and seize control of the city. What unfolded was a dramatic power struggle between Oba Kosoko and his uncle, Oba Akitoye, both competing for the throne with British support in the background. The reason for the intense feud was crystal clear: whoever ruled Lagos would wield significant trade influence over West Africa.

“With British forces prevailing, Oba Akitoye was reinstalled as the Oba of Lagos, altering the region’s history forever. The 1851 Agidingbi chess game brings this pivotal moment to life, offering an interactive and strategic platform for players to delve into Lagos’ history while honing their cognitive abilities, risk assessment skills, and leadership acumen.”

The name “Agidingbi” itself is derived from the onomatopoeic sounds produced by the artillery guns fired by British forces during the 1851 invasion of Lagos. The thunderous noise was heard as far away as Badagry and the mainland of Lagos, and this name was adopted as an official designation for a part of Lagos.

The unique game which took about 6 years to finish, the culture activist and historian noted, was aimed to infuse history with fun and educational value.

Adebowale, who is also the publisher of Asiri culture journal, notes further that “The 1851 Agidingbi chess game brings this pivotal historical event to life, providing an interactive and strategic platform for players to learn about Lagos’s history while enhancing their cognitive abilities, risk analysis skills, and leadership acumen. History is not just a series of dates and facts; it’s a living, breathing story that shapes our world today.”

Explaining how he came about the Lagos chess variant the archivist said “The first one was done in 2018 as part of an installation of an exhibition I did at LABAF. That’s when I discovered it’s a product to inform and educate people about Lagos’s history. Chess is one of the oldest games in the world, Lagos history is who we are so I just decided to use technology to create something and we have 1851 Agidingbi. I’m always researching and the 1851 bombardment of Lagos is one story I’m fascinated about.”

On why he used chess as a medium, he said “The art of warfare is similar to chess. It’s about strategy, how people think, and how to make moves against an opponent. Chess is one of the most sophisticated games in the world. So, I thought of the best medium to describe the invasion of Lagos, the theatrics around the war.”