Yellow Card targets over 500 Nigerian women for tech, blockchain empowerment

By Prince Osuagwu

Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange and financial technology firm Yellow Card, is targeting the empowerment of over 500 Nigerian women on technology skill acquisition, including blockchain and web3 technologies, among others in a Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative tagged YC Social Good .

The tech company is hoping to achieve this feat through partnerships with different and relevant women communities who out of their mentorship drives have database of fellow women.

One of such women communities is the Web3Ladies, running a 3-month mentorship program in the form of an intensive boot camp designed to train skilled designers, engineers, and managers for the blockchain industry.

The bootcamp will also provide participants with the necessary tools and tech resources needed for post-training success.

Meanwile, Yellow card has given a $3,000 grant, (approximately N3million) to the group to empower over 500 Nigerian women with relevant tech and blockchain skills.

Yellow Card said the gesture was part of its YC Social Good, the company’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative, aimed at promoting financial freedom and enabling access to tech resources for everyone across the continent.

Yellow Card, said the decision to partner with Web3Ladies, was driven by the need to provide greater access to training and tech resources for the burgeoning young population of the continent, particularly females, who face significant barriers.

An estimated 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills by 2030, and according to UNESCO estimates only 30% of women receive STEM training, with even fewer girls possessing essential digital skills for the modern workforce in the region.