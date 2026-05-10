Nigeria needs leadership that understands the struggles of ordinary citizens – Agba

By Chris Onuoha



A presidential aspirant on a platform of Young Progressive Party (YPP), Chief Emeka Agba has expressed concerns over the leadership Nigeria needs today, stating that tough time requires tough and articulate people, not political gamer.

Speaking with Vanguard, the YPP presidential hopeful outlined his master plans, focusing on his experience as a successful organisational lead that would transit to national lead.

He stated:Nigeria today cries out for leadership that truly gets the struggles of everyday people and the hard realities of building businesses and institutions that last.

As a presidential hopeful under the Young Progressive Party (YPP), my drive to lead does not stem from empty ambition. It is forged in the fire of real-world experience.

As CEO of Agba Gold Nigeria Limited, I have tackled strategic planning, tough negotiations, financial discipline, and managing teams under pressure. Leadership is not just speeches; it is delivering results when the stakes are high.

I have poured my energy into youth engagement, entrepreneurship, sports development, and humanitarian work, gaining a frontline view of unemployment, insecurity, poverty, and the daily frustrations Nigerians face. That is why I believe we need an accessible, energetic, innovative leader ready to unite us beyond ethnicity, religion, or politics.

Above all, true leadership demands vision, courage, and sincerity, and I have the determination and practical mindset to reposition Nigeria for growth and stability.

This administration has steered us into rough waters: a struggling economy, hydra-headed insecurity, and a crumbling power sector. Having said that, the core issue remains a disconnect between well-intentioned policies and the gritty realities on the ground. Implementation has faltered without solid preparation, support systems, or coordination.

Inflation has crushed purchasing power, unemployment festers, and security woes have scared off investors, halting economic life in regions across the country because agriculture, manufacturing, tech, and local industries weren’t shored up to weather the shocks.

If I become president, I will chart a different course. These will include a production-driven growth over mere survival; picture massive investments in agriculture and agro-processing; low-interest financing for small and medium businesses; industrialization and local manufacturing; youth innovation in tech; decentralized security partnering federal and local forces; and infrastructure that sparks trade and commerce.

We will transform from an import-dependent nation into a production powerhouse, that is my master plan.

YPP might be young, but it embodies a fresh political mindset, especially for the youth who hold the voting power. Nigerians, particularly the young, now demand competence, transparency, accountability, and new blood over the old guard.

Talking about our strength, these encompasses flexibility, youthful fire, grassroots pull, and space for bold ideas unburdened by special interests.

The youth are not just voters. They are our future engine. We will mobilize at the grassroots, engage digitally, push economic empowerment, include women and young professionals and build community structures.

As loyalty shifts to performance, YPP is poised to rise as a national force against giants like APC, PDP, and Labour.

My background as a businessman and philanthropist has let me touch lives deeply, focusing on youth empowerment, sports development such as my ‘Emeka Agba Boxing Promotion,’ which channels energy into discipline, jobs, and crime reduction, plus mentorship, humanitarian aid, and community support. I have created business paths and direct interventions for the youth in the country.

But let us be clear. Philanthropy is not a vote-grab. It is born of genuine compassion. If people see my track record and back my vision, that is trust earned through impact, integrity, and consistency, not manipulation.

On debt, this administration’s massive borrowing alarms me, with levels ballooning unsustainably. Borrowing is not evil if it fuels productive returns, but too often, it vanishes without boosting productivity, infrastructure, or revenue.

I would slash reliance on loans by expanding local production and exports; streamlining taxes without squeezing citizens; sealing corruption leaks; forging private investment partnerships; igniting industrial hubs and trade routes; and powering up agriculture, mining, tech, maritime, and manufacturing.

Projects must pay for themselves. With our vast untapped resources, we will pivot from waste to strategy, securing stability through productivity, transparency, and smart fiscal reins.

Insecurity is choking our economic dreams, citizens and investors live in fear, and no nation thrives that way.

I would blend technology, intelligence, economic inclusion, and community buy-in: modernize surveillance and security infrastructure; boost intel-sharing across agencies; uplift and train personnel; combat unemployment and poverty as crime breeders; fortify borders; back legal community policing; and pour into education and youth chances.

Military might alone won’t cut it. We must uproot causes like hopelessness, injustice, and bad governance with social and economic overhauls.

Youth development will anchor my administration, for Nigeria’s tomorrow hinges on their productivity and strength. We will launch nationwide vocational and digital innovation centers; flood startups with funding; back sports, entertainment, and creatives; revamp education for today’s economy; cluster industries and farms to employ millions; partner skills training with private firms; and ignite tech-driven ventures.

Nigerian youth are talented, vibrant, world-class. They just need opportunity, structure, and leaders who believe in them. Under me, they will innovate, contribute, and propel us forward.