Why I’m angry with Nigerian media – Davido

By Ayo Onikoyi

It is no news that most Nigerian superstar artists don’t readily grant interviews with Nigerian media, especially the print media, and Davido may have inadvertently let the cat out of the bag the key reason this is so.

Following his fall-out on breach of contract accusation from former NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, the organiser of Warri Again concert, VANGUARD put a call through to the music star, to get his own side of the story, why he did not show up after being paid his performance fee ahead with all due diligence done.

Instead of providing his defense, what ensued was a show of anger to the Nigerian media, tersely declaring that the Nigerian media is only interested in negative things about him.

“When I donated money to the orphanages in Nigeria, what did you do? You are only interested in negative news about me. You can go ahead to write anything you want about me” he said, skipping the issue at hand.

Whether his outburst was a ploy to backtrack on the issue of breach of contract allegation or not, Davido is not entirely correct about the Nigerian media not reporting his good deeds adequately, because his donation to the orphanage was adequately reported. Virtually all newspapers reported it, including this medium.

It would be recalled that Davido released the list of 292 orphanages that benefited from his donation of N250 million in 2021. As part of his birthday celebration in November 2021, Davido had sent out a video message to his friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to send money to him. In addition to 200 million naira received, he made a personal donation of 50 million naira.

Nevertheless, Potpourri felicitates with the singer and wife, Chioma who welcomed a set of twins last week. Congratulations OBO!