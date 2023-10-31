Why I sponsored police barracks reform motion – Edo lawmaker

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Murphy Omoruyi has given a reason why he sponsored a motion calling for the scrapping of police barracks.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Omoruyi said resources meant for the barracks are either not sufficient or not provided adding that many developed countries of the world have adopted more modern means of accommodating their law enforcement agents.

According to him, the ministries overseeing police activities should liaise with the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) to assess the value of all federal owned barracks across the country and announce a public offering for same.

He said that “The problem of adequate and dignified accommodation for police officers persists and has so far outlived all previous measures.

“For example, between 2019 – 2022 over 5 billion Naira was spent by the Federal Government on barracks renovations. Despite all efforts, barracks continue to fail to meet basic needs in their current state of disrepair and lack of maintenance.

“There has been robust national debate and calls for more community oriented policing strategies and having officers of the Nigeria Police Force living amongst the general population, rather than in their secluded barracks will significantly satisfy these calls and enhance public safety.

“The barracks method of housing for police and local law enforcement officers is a relic colonial practice that has since been abandoned by the same colonialists in their home countries.

“Police officers and their families live in squalor quarters characterized by large cracks on the wall, bat-infested houses, leaking roofs and dilapidated structures for barracks across the country”