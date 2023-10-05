Why I collapsed during ministerial screening — Balarabe Abbas

A minister from Kaduna State, Balarabe Abbas, who slumped during the ministerial screening on Wednesday , says exhaustion was the cause of his collapse while appearing before the Senate.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, Tuesday, wrote the senate seeking the confirmation of Balarabe alongside two other ministerial nominees, Jamila Ibrahim (Kwara) and Ayodele Olawande (Ondo).

Speaking with journalists after the incident, Balarabe stated that he was exhausted.

“I’m alright now. I’ve been treated, and I’m alright now. It was basically exhaustion.”

Balarabe, shortly after he concluded his introduction, collapsed, with the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, calling for a closed-door session.

Balarabe Abbas was later confirmed by the Senate alongside Dr. Jamila Ibrahaim and Ayodele Olawande.