Breaking: Ministerial nominee, Balarabe Abbas collapses during screening

A ministerial nominee, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, collapsed while being screened on the floor of the Senate, on Wednesday.

During the interrogation, Lawal, who was obviously exhausted, abruptly passed out.

Concerned senators raced to his aid and promptly dialed for help.

As soon as the incident occurred, th3 Senate President, Godswil Akpabio, was heard requesting water and sugar to revive the ministerial nominee.

“Water, water! Can you give him sugar and water? Can someone bring water and sugar? Please, call Dr Wale!” Akpabio exclaimed.

He also asked the cameramen to leave the chamber as the senators tried to help Abbas to a seat.

He was taken to the hospital at the time this report was filed but his condition remains unknown.

It was also not immediately clear if medical personnel were on hand but the National Assembly has a fully functional clinic within the complex.

Abbas Lawal from Kaduna State was screened today alongside Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State and Mr Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State.

Lawal was the second nominee to be screened.

Recall that Balarabe Abbas Lawal was nominated by President Bola Tinubu as replacement for former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.