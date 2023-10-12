Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has been spotted looking somber as he joins his mother’s candlelight procession.

Wizkid was seen expressing his feelings in the now-viral video, appearing almost on the edge of tears.

Video: Wizkid spotted looking sad at his mother's candlelight procession



Credit: X //wizkidsource pic.twitter.com/LZfxfEUrY2 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 12, 2023

Recall that Wizkid lost his mother in August, 2023.

Wizkid has not been on social media or in the public eye since the event.

Nonetheless, the ‘Starboy’ made his first appearance in public following a nearly month-long period of silence as he grieved the loss of his mother.

Born in Surulere, Lagos, on July 26, 1990. Wizkid grew up in a polygamous home with a Muslim father and a Christian mother.

His mum, a formidable cornerstone of strength, lent unwavering backing to her son’s meteoric rise in the industry.