Varsity lecturer killed in Niger

By Wole Mosadom

Minna—An Associate Professor of Biochemistry, Federal University of Technology, FUT Minna, Niger State, Dr. Adefolalu Funmilola, was yesterday, found slaughtered in her room.

The incident took place in the Gbaiko area of Minna.

It was gathered that she was awaiting her Professorial elevation before the end of this year when the dissolved university council would have been reconstituted.

Vanguard gathered that the murder was discovered when members of her Church visited her home to find out why she was not in the church service.

Sources told Vanguard on condition of anonymity that “When members of her Church went to her residence, they sensed she could be in and had to force her door open only to see her in her pool of blood.

“In fact, she was found with her throat slashed and knives found beside her.”

Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, FUT, Minna Chapter, Dr Bolarin Gbolahan confirmed the incident to Journalists.

He said “It is strange that Academics are now becoming endangered species. Our members are being kidnapped almost every week at Keffi now. We cannot sleep in peace again in our homes in Minna. The level of insecurity is becoming worrisome and something must be done before we all become victims of systemic failure.”

Spokesman of the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, also confirmed the incident, saying ” On 29/10/2023 at about 10 am, some friends of one Dr. Mrs. Funmilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at FUT Minna visited her residence in Gbaiko Area of Minna due to their inability to get her on phone. Unfortunately, on getting to the house, the visitors met her lying in a pool of blood with marks of injury on her body.

“Two knives with blood stains suspected to have been used to stab her by unknown person(s) were recovered from the scene. The body was taken to IBB Hospital, Minna where she was confirmed dead. The unfortunate incident is under investigation.”