Unveiling Adesida’s Dance of Shadows

By Chukwuma Ajakah

From the opening lines to this captivating collection of poems, “The Dance of Shadows”, prolific poet, Adetiloye Adesida, takes the reader on a literary journey to where he calls, “a realm where words weave their spell”.

Poems chronicled in the collection include The Dance of Shadows, Journey of Self Discovery, The Avarice Abyss, The Symphony of Perception, Veiled Hearts, Whispers of Betrayal, Redemption of Love, Betrayal at the Ballot Box, The Wonders of Nature’s Bounty 1, The Wonders of Nature’s Bounty 2, A Call for Love Above All, Resilience in the Face of Adversity, Legacy of Hope, Nature’s Whispers, Harmony Amidst Diversity, and Harmony at the Crossroads.

In this fascinating anthology, Adetiloye explores contemporary socio-cultural, psychological and personal issues that resonate with readers in diverse spheres of life, validating his assertion that “Words have the power to awaken dormant souls and ignite the flames of imagination.” Each poem is skillfully ornamented with emotive lines, arty illustrations, figurative expressions and vivid imagery which help to enhance the aesthetic quality.

The anthology published by SCLK UK (2023), features 24 poems of diverse genres, including: lyrical, narrative, pastoral, didactic, and satirical poems. The title poem, One of the lyrical poems, The Dance of Shadows, conveys the idea that beauty emanates from a convergence of opposites as in the following lines: “In this vast symphony, where light/ meets night,/The eternal duet of wrong and/ right,/ No pure good, nor absolute evil/ can be found,/ For balance orchestrates life’s/ resounding sound./ “Like harmonies interwoven, they/ dance and sway,/ Inseparable partners, night/ follows day./ The fallacy of extremes, a fool’s/ game we chase/ Harmony resides in their eternal embrace.”

Besides the central theme of creating a balance in life, other thematic concerns gleaned from the title poem include: beauty in diversity, benefit of adversity, beauty of nature and unity in diversity. These themes are reflected in all the stanzas as exemplified in the following lines: “Through shadows, stars shimmer/ with resplendent glow,/ Adversity’s touch makes our/ spirits grow,/ For without contrast, light lacks/ its vibrant might,/ A symphony of opposites, a/ captivating sight,/The world spins on the fulcrum of duality,/…In balance, we find life’s mesmerizing display./ The good and bad, intertwined in/ eternal plight,/ Both necessary forces, guiding us/ through the night./ Let not judgment blind our/ discerning eyes,/ But seek the equilibrium, where/ wisdom lies.”

In the narrative poem, The Avarice Abyss, the poet explores themes of self-aggrandizement, political corruption, materialism, and love. The poem contains eight pairs of lines, embedded with multifarious didactic messages which include the futility of wealth amassed to the detriment of one’s health and the danger of covetousness as in: Greed’s insatiable hunger devours/ like glass/ We chase golden dreams, health/ be damned and droll, / Blinded by wealth allure, body/ and soul./ Coveting treasures, stacking coins, ‘til we drown./ But in pursuit of riches, our/ humanity’s down.” The didactic intent of this poem is evident in the last stanza which mirrors the superiority of humanity over materialism: “For the measure of wealth is not/ in gold’s gleam, / But in hearts that cherish love’s eternal stream.”

“Shattered Trust, Mended Hearts”, aptly portrays the themes of betrayal of trust and reconciliation. The poem metaphorically depicts love as a journey that requires sacrifices from the lovers, suggesting that true love sometimes faces enormous challenges. The personae identifies factors such as secrecy and vindictiveness as harbingers of failed relationships, stressing that genuine love thrives in forgiveness and mutual trust: “Where trust once bloomed,/ doubts held us fast,/ Two hearts entwined, bound by a fragile thread…/A dance of secrets, whispers in the/ dark/… We gambled our love, risking its/ chance…/ We gaze in remorse,/ Seeking forgiveness…”

The contemporariness of Adetiloye’s compositions is most pronounced “In Betrayal at the Ballot Box”, which satirically bemoans Nigeria’s 2023 general elections. The poem mirrors the ignoble roles of some political gladiators in thwarting people’s will. Using conversational language, the personae reminisces on the electoral fraud thus: “The people went to the polls with/ anticipation/ To exercise their right in a free/ nation./ But the ballot box became a/ battle,/And the election, a saga that/ would never yield, As thugs and hoodlums unleashed/ their might/ Intimidating voters with violence/ and fright/ The promise of fair play, a mere/ mirage/…The electoral body, once held in/ high esteem,/Failed to deliver the democracy…”

Two poems in the anthology, The Wonders of Nature’s Bounty (1 and 2) treat the subject matter of herbal remedy which the poet polemically explores, emphasizing the efficaciousness of “Weed” in helping the user to calm the mind, be more creative, ease pains, and get healed from diseases: “Its benefits to healthcare, we can’t/ ignore/ From reducing stress, to treating/ the core…” The personae also highlights the socio-economic benefits of the plant, saying: “In the world of economics, it’s a/ boon/ Creating jobs, and a thriving/ industry…”