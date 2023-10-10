UNN, stakeholders to mull sustainable energy solutions in ECOWAS region

By Alumona Ukwueze

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, will join other energy stakeholders across West Africa subregion to mull sustainable energy solutions during the 8th edition of ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum, ESEF, organized by ECOWAS Centre for Renewal Energy and Energy Efficiency, ECREEE.

The Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof Charles Igwe; his Deputy, Prof. Pat Okpoko, and the Dean, Faculty of Engineering, UNN, Prof. Emenike Ejiogu, will represent UNN at the Forum which would hold at the city of Praia, Cabo Verde between October 12th and 13th 2023.

Prof. Ejiogu, who is also the Director, Director, Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development, ACE-SPED, while briefing newsmen on the development at Nsukka, Enugu State on Tuesday said “The invitation to partner with ECREEE for the sustainable energy forum is an indication of the increasing recognition of the research and innovation that UNN has initiated in sustainable energy technologies, particularly in energy conservation, energy efficiency and environmental friendly alternative energy systems, such as solid waste gasification systems and production of green hydrogen.

“The ESEF 2023 will also serve as a landmark towards consolidating the progress made in achieving the ECOWAS region’s sustainable energy targets.

“The Forum will serve as an avenue to promote dialogue towards advancing the transition to clean energy as well as an opportunity for UNN to foster collaboration among key stakeholders in energy efficiency and sustainable energy.

“Open investments opportunities, promote private sector engagement, accelerate the development of a viable regional electricity market, and present opportunities through dialogue on Green Hydrogen opportunities in the region.

“On the development of energy conversions, UNN has been championing several technologies, one of them is waste-to-energy conversion as well as targeted usage of solar electricity,” he said,” he said.

He further thanked the Vice-chancellor, Prof. Igwe, for providing leadership that has made UNN make a difference in the worldwide endeavour to develop technologies that reduce the carbon print of energy production and utilization.

Vanguard equally gathered that the Forum which will address the green hydrogen development in West Africa will bring key stakeholders, including policy makers, industry leaders and experts in sustainable energy to deliberate on pressing energy challenges in the region.

The Forum equally intend to engage in comprehensive discussions which would lead to meaningful outcomes in advancing sustainable development solutions and catalyzing socio-economic developments in West Africa.